BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In a social media post, the Bella Vista Police Department announced that it is looking for Megan Nunez, 57.

She was last seen wearing jeans, a white hoodie, and a baseball cap.

The post states that her vehicle was found wrecked in the Highlands with her dog still inside. Nunez is not from the area, and the police want to perform a welfare check to ensure her safety.