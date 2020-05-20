Bella Vista POA announces board election results

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Three members were elected to the Board of Directors at the Bella Vista Property Owners Association’s Annual Meeting on Tuesday.

Results from the election were as follows, per the Bella Vista POA:

33.61% Participation

Joy Thomas Sawyer 5,285

John P. Goodman, Jr. 5,105

Janice “Jan” Simms 5,697 WINNER

Sandy Fosdick 6,258 WINNER

David Brandenburg 6,050 WINNER

John Hudec 5,417

“I would like to congratulate the three Members that were elected to the Board of Directors a​nd I look forward to working with them starting in June. I also want to thank the three that were not elected for their willingness to volunteer to help make Bella Vista a better place to live,” said Tom Judson, COO.