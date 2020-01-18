Bella Vista POA assessment increase passes

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA) — A property assessment increase passed in Bella Vista on Thursday (Jan. 16).

It raised the monthly assessment fee by $13, to a total of $37 a month for property owners with a water meter ($156 more annually).

Results

Voted in favor: 9,857/52.74%

Voted against: 8,832/47.26%

Voted to abstain: 143/.76%

“We’re really pleased about that and now the work begins,” said Bella Visa Property Owners Association Chief Operating Officer Tom Judson. “If a property owner were to purchase an activity card, its a one-time $30 fee and they get unlimited use of the gym, pools, the lake, the beach, the gun range, range balls, green fees at Brittany, and 10% off food purchases at restaurants.”

Judson says while certain fees are going down or going away, some amenities like lakes, gyms, and the beach will not be open to the public anymore. That is, unless you have a guest pass from a POA member.

Golf courses and restaurants are among those that will remain open to the public, according to Judson.

“I’m happy the majority got what they wanted, but I just wasn’t too thrilled with how we got there,” said Bella Vista resident John Goodman.

Goodman voted “no” when the POA asked for an assessment increase in 2019 and this time around.

“It’s not the fact that no one wanted the increase, it’s the fact that it was pushed through so hard and fast, and it’s just not fair for everybody” he said.

Goodman says he wasn’t concerned about the $13 increase.

There were other things he would have changed. “Since they were making the unimproved lot owners — nothing was changing for them, I wish they would have excluded them from the vote and let just the ones who live here who would benefit from the lot increase be the ones that decide our outcome.”

The new fee schedule will be implemented March 1.

Click HERE to find a list of questions the BVPOA has answered in regards to the 2020 plan.

Click HERE for BVPOA yearly reports.