Bella Vista POA oust Steve McKee from the board

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — The Bella Vista Property Owner Association (BVPOA) Board of Directors voted to remove a board director Thursday, May 14.

The BVPOA removed Steve McKee because of “multiple violations of POA policy,” according to a Facebook post.

There was no mention of the “violations” listed on the BVPOA website nor its Facebook page.

The BVPOA website lists six board members, a vice chairperson and a chairperson.

POA Board Chairperson Ruth Hatcher’s statement:

The Bella Vista Property Owners Association Board of Directors voted to remove Steve McKee from the Board due to multiple violations of Board policies.

Board policy dictates that all Directors “shall always act in a manner that brings credit to the Board and the Association and avoid behavior, or even the appearance of behavior, which brings discredit to their service on the Board or to the Board as a whole.”

Multiple allegations of violations of this policy by Mr. McKee were brought to my attention as Chairperson of the Board. Following our procedures, I notified Mr. McKee of the allegations and set the required executive meeting of the full Board for May 14, 2020.

The full Board received all documentation of the allegations. Mr. McKee was granted time to respond to the allegations. Following discussion, the Board determined that Mr. McKee had violated Board policies and voted to remove him from the Board effective immediately.

The position will stay open until it is filled at the discretion of the Board that will be in place as of June 1, 2020.

Not all residents agreed with the decision. Some commented on Facebook that McKee was removed in a kangaroo court proceeding.

McKee is self-employed and a Bella Vista resident. He served on the BVPOA Board of Directors since June 2019.

McKee posted this statement on Facebook:

Members: It has been my honor to serve you the past year on the Bella Vista POA Board of Directors. As you may know, I was removed from my service on the Board 5/14/2020.

My election platform in early 2019 with the Members First Plan struck a deep note with wide support from members. I was energized by the vote totals showing me to be the vote leader garnering more than 5,600 votes, more than any of the other candidates. I believe that the community stood behind me and my Members First Plan. During my tenure, I spoke out strongly in favor of initiative(s) I believed addressed the will of the membership.

I believe all of the charges brought against me were unfounded and unproven during the unannounced hearing. Any that may have had the slightest merit certainly did not warrant removal from the Board. As well, there were other irregularities.

I thank you for your support and look forward to the bright days ahead for Members First. — Stephen McKee

Voting for the BVPOA Board of Directors three open three-year terms election is coming up, with ballots due, online or in-person, at Riordan Hall by May 19.

The Board of Directors will meet, via Zoom, on Thursday, 28, at 6 p.m.