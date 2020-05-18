Bella Vista POA rules and regulations for directors

3 POA members will be elected; a 4th will be added in June

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Three new Bella Vista Property Owners Association (BVPOA) Board of Directors will be elected on Tuesday, May 19. One other person will be selected by the BVPOA since the Board voted off a director on Thursday, May 14.

Steve McKee, a former board member, was removed because of “multiple violations of POA policy,” according to a BVPOA Facebook post. McKee’s position will be filled at the discretion of the Board that will be in place by June 1, 2020.

MAY 19TH ELECTION

The Bella Vista Patriots is a group of about 200 Bella Vista residents, according to founder Jim Parsons. They are asking for four items to be addressed by the newly elected board members:

Repeal the current water shut-off policy. (The POA owns the water department. Water can be disconnected if the member is 60 days past due. Suspension of Water Service for Non-Payment of Assessments, P3.09).

The BVPOA Protective Covenants state the amenities are for the enjoyment of the members. The Patriots ask the new board to discontinue inviting non-members to come to Bella Vista to play golf. Non-members can play for less money than the members. That is wrong.

Remove the Statement of Compliance (Loyalty Oath) from the list of documents that the candidates are required to sign to qualify as a member of the Board of Directors. (This is referencing “Board of Director’s Ethics” P1.10).

Reduce the salaries of most of the BVPOA administrators.

January 2007 the Village members voted to incorporate Bella Vista into an official City. The Property Owners Association still governs the recreational activities, leaving the city of Bella Vista to take care of functional and infrastructure responsibilities, according to the website Bella Vista Neighbor.

BELLA VISTA 9 BOARD OF DIRECTORS, SERVE 3-YEAR TERMS; 3 SEATS COME UP EACH YEAR FOR ELECTION

Board meetings are open and are usually held on the 4th Tuesday of every month. A draft agenda is posted on the Friday before the meeting. Currently, there are six board members, a vice chairperson and a chairperson.

Ruth Hatcher, Chairperson

David Brandenburg, Vice Chairperson

Jim Abrahamson, Board Member

Jerold “Jerry” Hover, Board Member

Mary Sinkus, Board Member

Jerre Barron Jr., Board Member

David Whelchel, Board Member

Teah Bidwell, Board Member

Bella Vista is the northern most city in Benton County, Arkansas. There are 36,000 acres and the 2010 census reported 26,000+ residents. What started out as a resort destination in 1965 became incorporated as a city in January 2007. Today there are five golf courses, seven private lakes, trails for hiking and biking, swimming pools, a beach, parks, pavilions, R-V park , campground and a recreation center.

2009: 1% Public Safety sales tax was approved with the first $750,000 received annually going to the city’s public safety departments

2012: Bella Vista Street Department was established and funded by taxpayer dollars. The equipment and staff was moved from the POA to the cities operation

2014: Residents voted for additional property tax to support uniformed employees pension funds, freeing up dollars from the city’s general fund

2015: The Street Department caught fire with both the equipment and facility damaged

2015: New city logo, website, and establishment of a social media presence. New Bella Vista entry signs were installed while the first section of the Bella Vista bypass opened

2016: The first section of trails, Back 40 Trail System, was started in January … includes 40 natural surface miles and took 9 months to complete. Publicly opened in October

2016: Farmer’s Market launched in April and Fire Station #4 opened in July

2016: New Street Department facility opened in May

2017: Bella Vista District Court opened in November

Editor’s note, timeline information from: Bella Vista Historical Society, Joe Murphy, Bella Vista Property Owner’s Association, City of Bella Vista, and www.wikipedia.com.