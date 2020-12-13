Bella Vista Police and EMS respond to over 100 vehicle slide-offs

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bella Vista Police and EMS have responded to over 100 vehicle slide-offs due to winter weather impacting the area.

Cassi Lapp, Communications Director for the City of Bella Vista, says there were two rollovers — both with minor injuries.

Lapp added 2 wrecks were considered serious and people were transported to a nearby hospital.

The City of Bella Vista also had a salt truck slide off into the ditch that was pulled out by a tow truck. No injuries were reported.

Lapp said it’s best to stay home because the of the topography of the area makes the roads very dangerous.

“Stay home, watch and play in the snow,” Lapp said.

