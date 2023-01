BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: The city of Bella Vista says Lueck has been located.

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bella Vista police are looking for a man who has been missing since Jan. 21.

According to the family, Dylan Lueck, 33, went missing on foot sometime between 6-7 p.m.

The family describes him as around 5 ft. 8 in. tall with a slim build.

If anyone has any information on Lueck’s whereabouts, call 479-855-3771.