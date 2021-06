BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) —The Bella Vista Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two women for questioning in a credit card theft from a local grocery store.

According to a Facebook post from the police department, the alleged theft occurred at Allen’s Foods in Bella Vista.

The photo of the women, police say, was taken from a camera at a Neighborhood Market in Bentonville.

If you have any information, please contact police at (479) 855-3771.