BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bella Vista City Council approved a contract with Axion for under $790,000 that will allow the police department to have body cameras for the very first time.

Cassi Lapp, communications director for the city of Bella Vista says, “It’s a good step in adding another level of protection to both the officers and the public and the community that they serve.”

Bella Vista resident Donald Levy says this new addition is a good idea and will make him feel safer.

“I’m glad for them. It makes them safe,” Levy said.

The money will come from the city’s general fund that will be spread over five years.

The police always had car-cams but with the contract, they will receive 40 new ones and 15 new tasers.

Levy says, “I’m really glad they got the tasers. I think that’s a good way of stopping things when they can’t instead of using, you know, force. Well, that is force, but I mean deadly force.”

It will also allow for new cameras to be installed in interview rooms and other upgraded equipment.

Brenndan Fuchs lives in Bella Vista and he says he thought the police already had body-cameras.

“But hearing that it’s actually now being regulated and allowing to be used, I feel like it might make you feel at a safer space, especially around the area of Bella Vista,” Fuchs said.

Fuchs thinks the body-cams may reduce miscommunications between officers and citizens.

“I bet that would really kind of help with the issue of he say she’s they kind of issue, you know, because there’s a lot of combating against that trying to understand exactly what it is that you’re saying,” he said.

With new equipment, Lapp says that means more training and new policies to be put into place.

“The officers will need some training on the new equipment and that kind of thing. So it’s not just to install and be done kind of thing. There’s a little bit more to it,” Lapp said.

Lapp says they’re aiming to have everything installed and operational by mid-2024.

The body-cams will come first in the first quarter of the year.