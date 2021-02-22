Bella Vista Public Library reopens to public

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (News release) – The Bella Vista Public Library today fully reopened to the public, after being closed for various reasons since last fall.

“Our expansion project was completed in 2020 and while some were able to take in the views from the back while we were open in the fall, for many this will be their first opportunity to see the new addition,” said Library Director Suzanne Adams. “Our new Children’s Department is a truly remarkable space! We are so excited to see patrons discover this new area and explore the expanded collection.”

The library will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. The library will be closed from 1 to 2 p.m. daily for cleaning. The hour from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. each day is reserved for those who are high-risk for exposure to the coronavirus.

The library continues to take COVID-19 recommended precautions and sanitize the space regularly. Patrons are asked to limit their visits to 30 minutes each, and limited computer access will be available in reserved one-hour blocks. Computers are available on a first-come, first-served basis only.

Curbside service has been discontinued. However, patrons are still able to reserve items online or over the phone to be set aside close to the entrance for quicker checkout, minimizing the time necessary inside the library.

Masks are required inside the library at all times, and patrons and staff must adhere to recommended social distancing guidelines.