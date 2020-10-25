Bella Vista Public Library reopens

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Book lovers listen up — the Bella Vista Public Library is reopening to the public starting tomorrow.

To limit the spread of COVID-19, only 20 people will be allowed inside at a time and everyone must wear a mask.

The library’s new hours are monday through thursday, from nine in the morning to four in the afternoon.

They will closed each day between one and two for cleaning.