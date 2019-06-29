Bella Vista road to close for construction

(BELLA VISTA, Ark. – KNWA) Construction on the 11 Under Trails tunnels beneath major roads continues in Bella Vista next week.

Crews will begin working on the second tunnel on Highlands Boulevard starting on Tuesday, July 2, at 10 a.m.

The section from Barrhead Lane to Kirk-Caldy Drive will be completely closed during the project, which is expected to take five weeks to complete.

Heavy traffic, including large trucks, will be diverted on a designated detour along Hiwassee Road to Ark. 279 during the closure.

Follow the city on social media, or visit the city’s website, for updates as construction continues.