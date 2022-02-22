BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Bella Vista announced in a press release Tuesday its Planning Division is seeking public input on the potential regulation of short-term rentals within the city limits.

According to the release, Bella Vista recognizes the importance of short-term rentals from both an economic development and amenity perspective, but also the benefits of providing basic regulations for them. The Planning Division said it seeks more information on resident concerns about existing and future short-term rentals in their neighborhoods, as well as ideas and thoughts about a regulatory ordinance.

A public input session will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 10 at Bella Vista Public Library, located at 11 Dickens Place. The input session will be an informal meeting providing the public a chance to ask questions and provide comments to aid in the creation of any such ordinance that would be considered by the City Council.

Those unable to attend this meeting can send comments via email to Taylor Robertson at trobertson@bellavistaar.gov until close of business Wednesday, March 23.

For questions, email Robertson or call Community Development at 479-268-4980.