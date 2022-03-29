BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Bella Vista is hosting a tree giveaway to Bella Vista residents starting at 8 a.m. on Thursday, April 14 in the parking lot of St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 1 St. Bernard Lane.

According to a press release, trees and shrubs of various species will be available until 12 p.m., or until they are gone. This will be a drive-thru event.

Bella Vista residents who provide proof of residency with a current utility bill can get one tree per household. The trees have been provided through a grant from the Walton Family Foundation as part of a larger regional project to help increase and diversify the area’s tree canopy.

For questions, call Community Development at 479-268-4980.