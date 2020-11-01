Bella Vista temporarily closes some city facilities due to COVID-19

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) —  Certain Bella Vista city facilities will be temporarily closed for at least one week starting Monday, November 2 due to COVID-19.

The city’s administration offices at City Hall, 101 Town Center, and Community Development Services, 616 W. Lancashire Blvd. will be affected by the closure.

City business will be conducted online and via phone and email. Officials will reassess the closure on Friday, Nov. 6 to determine whether the offices should remain closed for a longer period of time.

The Bella Vista Library and Bella Vista Police and Fire Department lobbies will remain open. Social distancing and the mask wearing will be required inside the facilities.

