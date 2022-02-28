BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bella Vista Republic Services announced it will offer a free spring appliance pickup to residents with accounts in good standing the week of April 4-8.

According to a press release, residents must sign up prior to the week of pickup. Sign-ups will be accepted beginning Tuesday, March 1 through 12 p.m. March 31.

Republic Services noted refrigerators or other items that use Freon will not be picked up. However, the Benton County Solid Waste District does collect items containing or manufactured to contain refrigerant through a Special Waste Dropoff Program for a fee.

A list of other items not allowed can be found online at Bella Vista’s website.

To signup for pickup, email appliance@bellavistaar.gov or call 479-876-1255, opt. 7. Items should be placed at the curb by 6 a.m. April 4, regardless of your pickup day.

Depending on the number of participants, Republic Services said pickup could take a few days.