BELLA VISTA, Ark.(KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas community came together and held a benefit concert in Bella Vista to raise money for medical treatment for Ukrainians affected by the war.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Mildred B. Cooper Chapel in Bella Vista because it’s been one year since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24th and according to Ian Crookston Ukrainians are in need for resources more than ever.

“Most people have been flown out of the country if they’re lucky right that leaves thousands and thousands of innocent men, women, and children without proper medical care,” — Crookston said.

Crookston is the Assistant Project Director for the Ukraine Relief Project in Ukraine and is using the concert to make a difference in Ukrainian lives.

“There’s a very important need to have better trauma surgery in the country for victims of the war that is going on,” — Crookston said.

Sunday’s benefit concert also featured Native-Ukrainian Julia Tymochko who is the runner-up for The Voice last season in Ukraine.

Tymochko has moved to the United States to seek refuge and to help her country out as much as she possibly can.

Tymocko says she hopes her music brings people together and provide her people as well as others with a sense of hope, peace, support, and strenth to get through these difficult times.