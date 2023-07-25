BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One-half of a Bella Vista couple accused of sex and drug crimes involving minors pleads not guilty.

Jennifer Worley, 38, was arrested earlier this year and formally charged with second-degree sexual assault.

Jennifer’s husband, Jason Worley, was also arrested earlier this year and formally charged with three counts of second-degree sexual assault as well as manufacture of a schedule IV-controlled substance.

The arrests are the result of an investigation by the Bella Vista Police Department and a subsequent probable cause affidavit that detailed a report accusing Jason Worley of sexually assaulting a girl.

A search was conducted at the couple’s residence on Dec. 22, 2022. A marijuana-growing apparatus, including multiple plants in various stages of growth, were seized in the search, as well as other drug paraphernalia.

At least four minors have come forward with allegations and were referenced in the affidavit, the youngest of which is 13 years old.

One video detailed in the affidavit reportedly showed one of the girls smoking from a bong while Jennifer Worley was fondling a girl over her shirt and reaching underneath her shirt in the background.

Jennifer Worley has an omnibus hearing scheduled for Oct. 10.