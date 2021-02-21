Bella Vista woman celebrated for becoming one of first female Eagle Scouts

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Bella Vistan’s being celebrated as one of the first women to become an Eagle Scout.
This evening, the Boy Scouts of America held a virtual event honoring their inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts.
Kathryn Singleton lives in Bella Vista and she says growing up, she always did scouting tasks with her brother — but she couldn’t pursue eagle scout status until 2019.
She’s honored to be a “first” in history but found it hard to describe.
“It’s just like okay you’re the first to have done this ever. Cool, thanks! I mean, that’s how it feels,” Singleton said.
Singleton is about to finish up her bachelor’s degree from Missouri Southern, and says she wants to own a dog grooming studio.