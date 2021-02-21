Bella Vista woman celebrated for becoming one of first female Eagle Scouts

FILE – In this Feb. 4, 2013 file photo, shows a close up detail of a Boy Scout uniform worn during a news conference in front of the Boy Scouts of America headquarters in Irving, Texas. On Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, the Boy Scouts of America says its chief executive, has gone on a medical leave of absence as the youth organization faces financial difficulties related to sex-abuse litigation. The ailing official, Mike Surbaugh, has held the BSA’s top post for four years. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Bella Vistan’s being celebrated as one of the first women to become an Eagle Scout.

This evening, the Boy Scouts of America held a virtual event honoring their inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts.

Kathryn Singleton lives in Bella Vista and she says growing up, she always did scouting tasks with her brother — but she couldn’t pursue eagle scout status until 2019.

She’s honored to be a “first” in history but found it hard to describe.

“It’s just like okay you’re the first to have done this ever. Cool, thanks! I mean, that’s how it feels,” Singleton said.

Singleton is about to finish up her bachelor’s degree from Missouri Southern, and says she wants to own a dog grooming studio.