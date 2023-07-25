BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Bella Vista woman was placed on six months of state-supervised probation today after she admitted to shooting a police officer with a pellet gun.

Laurianne Demers, 53, was arrested in March 2021.

Demers’ case was resolved during a hearing on Monday when she admitted to shooting officer Ross Conn, officially changing her plea from not guilty to guilty to battery and terroristic threatening.

Demers was also sentenced to 120 days in the Benton County Jail but had already accrued 713 days’ worth of jail credit.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in the Benton County Circuit Court, a witness reported that Laurianne Demers was shooting at a neighbor’s house while yelling.

Conn, with the Bella Vista Police Department, responded to the report.

Demers came out of her house with a rifle, and Conn said his pistol was drawn and pointed at her while the pair exchanged “hellos.”

After asking Demers to lower the gun, she dipped the barrel down, and Conn says he could see the small diameter of the barrel that is consistent with a BB or pellet gun.

According to the affidavit, Demers then uttered something unintelligible and began to lower the gun in the officer’s direction, refusing orders to not point the gun toward him.

According to Conn’s report, he then moved to take cover, and Demers fired, striking him in the upper portion of his right forearm and lower wrist area.

“The gun shot confirmed that it was a pellet gun,” Conn said.

Conn advised another responding officer, Tony King, that it was a BB gun, and King rushed toward Demers, taking the rifle away from her and beginning to place her in handcuffs.

Conn was taken to a local hospital where he had surgery to have the pellet removed.