BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Veterans Wall of Honor in Bella Vista continues to expand.

Phase one of the expansion project for the wall began on July 24 with a new wall being completed.

As of now, there are about 4,800 names on the walls of the memorial.

Ray Brust with the Veterans Council of Northwest Arkansas says this is a way to continue honoring veterans from the area.

“We owe a lot to our veterans,” Burst said. “And, the veterans deserve some kind of recognition. And so, we provided a place here for families to come to see their family member’s name on the wall and to remember him.”

Brust says the expansion will cost about $1.5 million dollars.

If you have a veteran you want to be added to the wall, more information can be found here.