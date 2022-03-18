ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — For the second year in a row, Bellview Elementary in Rogers partners with Samaritan Community Center to help feed the hungry in Northwest Arkansas on March 18.

Over the past two weeks, students have been collecting unopened cereal boxes for their Domino Effect Cereal Drive Challenge.

Bellview had its finale event this afternoon, creating a helpful visual for students as they set up cereal boxes and knocked them down like dominoes.

“We just love the event in showing the chain reaction of just something simple as a box of cereal can help spread kindness to others,” Counselor Whitney Macechko.