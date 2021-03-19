Bellview Elemetary students hold cereal drive for Samaritan Community Center

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Students at a Rogers elementary school are giving back to the community.

Today, students at Bellview Elementary held a cereal drive for the Samaritan Community Center.

The school found a way to make it fun for the children. The boxes of cereal were lined up all through the hallways and knocked down, domino-style.

Bellview principal Dan Cox says activities like this are crucial to developing good students into great citizens.

“It’s part of the culture here at Bellview Elementary School to be able to give back to the community because we’re not only trying to grow these children academically, but make them lifelong excellent citizens of the community. So this is all a part of that educational platform that we strive for,” Cox said.

In total, more than 1,200 boxes of cereal were donated by the students to Samaritan House.