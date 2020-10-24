Beloved Springdale greeter dies after short lung-cancer battle

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Billie Atkins, a familiar face and friend to many in Northwest Arkansas, died Saturday morning after a short cancer battle. He was 89.

“Mr. Billie”, as he was commonly known, was an Air Force veteran. He served in both Vietnam and Korea.

Adkins became a famous face in Northwest Arkansas for his work as a greeter at Walmart and later Sam’s Club in Springdale.

Beloved by almost anyone who met him, Adkins is best remembered by the community for, “his smiles, his stickers and his songs,” according to a post from Live Springdale.

Adkins greeted the community for around 30 years.

When Adkins was interviewed by Sam’s Club corporate in 2018, he talked about how much he enjoyed interacting with guests who stopped by his store.

“If you make them feel at home, they’ll come back,” Adkins said. “Treat everybody as a friend and like they’re needed or wanted, not like it’s a chore for you to be helping them.”

Earlier this year, Adkins celebrated his 60th anniversary with his wife, Eula. They were married on February 9, 1960, in Leadville, Colorado.

Adkins was diagnosed with stage IV lung cancer earlier this month.