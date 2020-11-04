BenCo Habitat for Humanity announces Rogers groundbreaking

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Habitat for Humanity of Benton County announced they will break ground on a new home in Rogers in partnership with a single mom and her two children.

The event will be Monday, November 9 at 3:00 p.m.

The address for the groundbreaking is

808 N. 31st Street

Rogers, AR 72756

Rogers Mayor Greg Hines will speak at the Groundbreaking Ceremony, which will celebrate the family’s next step towards achieving homeownership.

“This deserving family has worked hard to achieve homeownership,” said Cindy Acree,

Executive Director at Habitat Benton County. “The impact will be long-lasting and life-changing

for both the family and the community. Because of your faith, it can happen.”

Habitat for Humanity Benton County builds homes in partnership with the community and those

in need.

For more information or to RSVP, contact Katie Holroyd at (479) 335-5970 or email

katie@habitatbentoncountyar.org.