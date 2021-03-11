Bengals sign backup QB Brandon Allen to one-year contract

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

CINCINNATI, OHIO – DECEMBER 13: Brandon Allen #8 of the Cincinnati Bengals throws a pass in the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Paul Brown Stadium on December 13, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals signed backup quarterback Brandon Allen to a one-year contract.

Allen, who was signed by the team as a free agent in August, ended up starting five games last season after Joe Burrow suffered a knee injury.

Allen completed 90 of 142 passes for 925 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions. His best day was a Dec. 27 win at Houston when he was 29 for 37 for 371 yards and two touchdowns.

Burrow, the top overall pick in the 2020 draft, suffered a season-ending knee injury Nov. 22 but is expected to return next season.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

