Bengals will stick with former Arkansas QB Brandon Allen, for now

by: MITCH STACY Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen passes during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals are sticking with quarterback Brandon Allen, who was handed the job after top overall draft pick Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending knee injury.

The season started with promise in Cincinnati with Burrow running the offense, but now it looks like the same old Bengals. Allen had three career starts before Sunday’s loss to the New York Giants.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor chose Allen over Ryan Finley, who had been Burrow’s backup.

Allen was unremarkable against the Giants, but Taylor says he’ll get another start next week against the Dolphins.

