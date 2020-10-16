Bennett donates his birthday money to a good cause

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bennett with sheriff deputies, Bentonville AR. 10/2020.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNW/KFTA) — A local child raised $500 in birthday money and paid it forward to a first responders charity.

Bennett had an America themed birthday party and he invited Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies to join in the celebration. He raised $500 and gave it to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office Police Athletic League (PAL).

With family help, Bennett also shared tasty treats with the deputies to celebrate his special day.

“We are very thankful for this family’s support and generous gifts,” said the deputies.

Several people commented on the Benton County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, “Absolutely awesome! Happy Birthday young man! Many thanks to his parents for raising a great son! Thank you to our law enforcement! Stay safe,” “What an awesome kid! Kudos to his parents,” “Great job Bennett and great job BCSO!”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers