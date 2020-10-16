Bennett donates his birthday money to a good cause

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNW/KFTA) — A local child raised $500 in birthday money and paid it forward to a first responders charity.

Bennett had an America themed birthday party and he invited Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies to join in the celebration. He raised $500 and gave it to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office Police Athletic League (PAL).

With family help, Bennett also shared tasty treats with the deputies to celebrate his special day.

“We are very thankful for this family’s support and generous gifts,” said the deputies.

Several people commented on the Benton County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, “Absolutely awesome! Happy Birthday young man! Many thanks to his parents for raising a great son! Thank you to our law enforcement! Stay safe,” “What an awesome kid! Kudos to his parents,” “Great job Bennett and great job BCSO!”