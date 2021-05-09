Benton Co. family faces months of recovery from recent flooding

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A Benton County family is still recovering from this months storm damage and will be for several more months.

Michael Clark said he and his family are dealing with the aftermath of his mother-in-law’s home flooding.





Home of Michael Clark’s mother-in-law after flooding

The six inches of flooding covered the entire inside of the home, causing the family to have to replace the floors and sheetrock.

“Now, the conversation is, ‘What caused it and is this going to happen every time we get eight inches of rain?'”

Clark said until the home is restored to a safe condition, his mother-in-law is staying with his family. However, there is some concern over how little they can do to avoid this happening again.

“The biggest concern other than restoring the home to a safe condition is, ‘What steps are being taken to ensure that when we have rains like this again that it doesn’t happen?'”

Benton County Judge Barry Moehring signed an Emergency Disaster Declaration Wednesday, May 5th hoping to get financial assistance for uninsured public sector damages.

Clark said he is hopeful these efforts bring some relief.