Benton Co. family faces months of recovery from recent flooding

News
Posted: / Updated:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A Benton County family is still recovering from this months storm damage and will be for several more months.

Rainfall impacts roads, homes in Benton County 

Michael Clark said he and his family are dealing with the aftermath of his mother-in-law’s home flooding.

Home of Michael Clark’s mother-in-law after flooding

The six inches of flooding covered the entire inside of the home, causing the family to have to replace the floors and sheetrock.

“Now, the conversation is, ‘What caused it and is this going to happen every time we get eight inches of rain?'”

Clark said until the home is restored to a safe condition, his mother-in-law is staying with his family. However, there is some concern over how little they can do to avoid this happening again.

“The biggest concern other than restoring the home to a safe condition is, ‘What steps are being taken to ensure that when we have rains like this again that it doesn’t happen?'”

Benton County Judge Barry Moehring signed an Emergency Disaster Declaration Wednesday, May 5th hoping to get financial assistance for uninsured public sector damages.

Benton County judge declares emergency disaster following late-April flooding

Clark said he is hopeful these efforts bring some relief.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers