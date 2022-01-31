ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — If you went outside at all on Monday, you experienced a beautiful, sunny day with temperatures in the upper 60’s. It was weather that didn’t give any indication of the winter storm heading our way.

“This is typical Arkansas weather,” said Captain Shawn Treat with the Rogers Fire Department. “It will be short sleeve weather today and then within 24 to 36 hours we’re expecting five to eight inches of snow.”

Cpt. Treat said the Rogers Fire Department is learning from the past in order to be prepared for the winter weather expected to hit on Thursday.

“So in 2009, we kind of got caught a little flat footed, so to speak,” he said. “So in that time, we’ve been able to kind of manage ourselves and come up with some policies and procedures that will help us facilitate the resources for the Rogers Fire Department.”

Chief John Whisenant with the Beaver Lake Fire Department said they are also getting ready now.

“Just like the 2009 ice storm, the Beaver Lake Fire Department is obviously preparing for the upcoming winter weather.”

This means making sure the trucks are loaded with ice melt, have plenty of chains and that they have plenty of staff.

“We’ll be calling in off-duty firefighters to man the brush trucks like sitting here,” said Cpt. Treat.

“We are in the process of adding additional staff for the storm period,” said Chief Whisenant.

Common calls during storms like this include vehicle crashes and slide-offs, and house fires.

“Particularly with heating devices such as space heaters, or even chimney fires because of the increased use of the chimneys and the lack of cleaning of those chimneys and preparation,” said Chief Whisenant.

But it isn’t just snow that’s expected to cause an impact. We also have the potential of getting half an inch of ice.

“We’re going to have a lot of powerline issues, power lines downed, trees falling into power lines, trees falling into residences, trees falling into roads,” said Cpt. Treat.

And for rural departments like in Beaver Lake, they have other challenges that city departments don’t have to worry about as much.

“In this rural environment, we go all the way with our ambulance out to the Madison County line in the Hobb State Park area. And so some of the homes and driveways are very treacherous for us to get into,” said Chief Whisenant.

He also said high hospital capacity is still causing increased wait times for patients with medical emergencies. It’s causing the department to have to divert to other hospitals that are farther away in Springdale or Fayetteville.

Both fire department leaders say now is the time to get yourself ready.

“I would advise people right now is the time to take that extra step and to make sure that you’re prepared and if you don’t really know what that looks like, reach out to your local fire department,” said Cpt. Treat.

“Rest assured, the Beaver Lake fire department and our partners Mercy Health are well prepared to respond to your emergency,” said Chief Whisenant.