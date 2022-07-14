BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Benton County Administration building will be closed to the public on Friday, July 15.

According to a press release, the building will be closed for repairs due to a mechanical issue. The Benton County Recorder’s office will be closed entirely on July 15.

All other Benton County buildings will be open on July 15. Any member of the public that needs services provided by the Administration Building can visit one of the County satellite offices located in Bentonville, Gravette, Rogers, or Siloam Springs.

Satellite Office Locations:

Bentonville – 2401 S. D Street

Gravette – 901 1st Ave. SW

Rogers – 2111 W. Walnut Street

Siloam Springs – 707 Lincoln Street

Online services will also be available to the public. To see which services are located in each building, please visit bentoncountyar.gov.