17th Annual Benton County Toy Run

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — More than 180 motorcycles will parade the Pinnacle Hills Promenade Mall to bring donations for kids in foster care. Pig Trail Harley-Davidson will be hosting the 17th annual Benton County Toy Run on Dec. 10. starting at noon.

Registration and staging will begin at 10:30 at Bass Pro Shops. All motorcycles and cars are welcome to join, according to the press release.

“Please bring an unwrapped gift for a girl or boy,” the press release states. “This year, the kids range in age from 13-18 years old. Gift cards and monetary donations are also accepted with 100% going to the shelter.”

The ride will end at the Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter to deliver all the Christmas gifts at the shelter. All riders and participants are invited to end the event at Pig Trail Harley-Davidson for a free lunch.