BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Benton County American Rescue Plan committee is working to allocate $54 million in federal funds.

The county received 57 applications requesting funds between August and October, but those requests total more than $100 million.

Committee members will get a list of applicants on April 5 and rate them based on merit. They will reconvene on April 7.

“We’ve had some excellent submissions from some non-profits who were affected by COVID,” Judge Barry Moehring said. “As well as from some volunteer fire departments who had different kinds of requests. We have some water projects that have come in. And then, on the county side, we’ve had some projects related to our buildings and upgrading buildings’ bathrooms, HVAC systems, and things like that.”

One group did get past the first hurdle for funding during the meeting on April 4.

The committee approved the Gravette Lion’s Club’s request for $1,300 lost during the pandemic.

The quorum court will consider the Lion’s Club’s proposal during its next scheduled meeting.