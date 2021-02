Illustration of changing genetic structure to new strain. (Getty Images)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A Benton County office will be temporarily closed due to COVID-19.

The Benton County assessor and collector’s offices at 2401 SW D Street in Bentonville will be closed until further notice.

Other satellite locations in Rogers, Bentonville, Gravette, and Siloam Springs are still open.

People are encouraged to use the county’s online services here.