BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On June 13, the Circuit Court of Benton County, Division One, assigned a prosecutor in the case against Dr. Adam Maass.

According to an Entry of Appearance filed Monday morning, Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Joshua Robinson will be the lead prosecutor in the case.

Maass, 51, an endocrinologist and partner with Main Street Medical Associates in Cave Springs, was arrested on felony second degree sexual assault charges on June 8.

“Any case we arrest and prosecute, we believe that the evidence supports that charge that we have proof beyond a reasonable doubt and that is the case here as well,” said Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith.

Maass was released on a $50,000 bond and subsequently arrested on two more counts of felony second degree sexual assault in Washington County.

Maass was booked into Washington County Jail shortly after 3:30 p.m. on June 10. His bond for the new charges was set at $50,000 and had an added condition that he have no contact with the victims. He was also required to turn in his passport.