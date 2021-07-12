Benton County begins reappraisal process

A home built on the site of John Wayne Gacy’s former Chicago house (not pictured) has sold for $395,000, according to multiple reports. (Getty Images)

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton County will complete its county wide reappraisal this year.

According to a news release from the county, every real estate parcel will be appraised and valued as of January 1, 2021. Property owners will be notified by mail in July 2021.

The release says each county is required to complete a reappraisal every five years to adjust real estate values to reflect current market conditions.

According to the release, although each parcel will be reappraised, not all property values will automatically change.

To appeal property value and to find more information, go to the county’s website.