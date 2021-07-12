Benton County begins reappraisal process

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A home built on the site of John Wayne Gacy’s former Chicago house (not pictured) has sold for $395,000, according to multiple reports. (Getty Images)

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton County will complete its county wide reappraisal this year.

According to a news release from the county, every real estate parcel will be appraised and valued as of January 1, 2021. Property owners will be notified by mail in July 2021.

The release says each county is required to complete a reappraisal every five years to adjust real estate values to reflect current market conditions.

According to the release, although each parcel will be reappraised, not all property values will automatically change.

To appeal property value and to find more information, go to the county’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers