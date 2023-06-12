LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A program from the U.S. Department of Agriculture provides funds in northwest Arkansas for rural connection to high-speed internet.

The $57.1 million in funding is going to two telephone companies in Benton County, part of a national $714 million package the USDA announced on Monday through its ReConnect program.

Ozark Telephone Company and Decatur Telephone Company are the two businesses receiving the funding. Decatur’s funding is through a $30.4 million loan, while Ozark is funded through a $13.4 million grant and a $13.4 million loan. Ozark’s funding will benefit customers in Arkansas and McDonald County, Missouri.

The program is expected to benefit 12,361 people between both telephone companies, including business, farm and education facility connections. ReConnect funding mandates a minimum up and download speed of 100Mbps.

When high-speed service is installed, customers can use the Federal Communications Commission Affordable Connectivity Program for discounts on connectivity and computers.

The funding is provided through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, passed in 2021.