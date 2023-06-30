BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Benton County Boys and Girls Club receives a donation that will help prepare kids for their futures.

The $23,845 donation comes from the Taco Bell Foundation. The club says it will use the money to expand its facility and upgrade its 10 virtual reality headsets into an all-access program called Career Exploration Facility Programming.

This program uses virtual reality headsets to help train kids for future careers.

“We’re excited for our kids,” said Ashley Skaggs with the Benton County Boys and Girls Club. “They are the future of this world and generation, so this is going to help pour into what they want to do after high school. A lot of them won’t go to college, so this will help them prepare for workforce readiness.”

The Boys and Girls Club of Benton County is one of more than 450 organizations around the country that got a part of a $15 million community grant from the Taco Bell Foundation this year.