BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Boys and Girls Club of Benton County is wrapping up its spring break week with some fun activities on March 25.

Inflatables and games were the attention grabbers for the kids that were there. Unit director Clay Lewallen said it’s a great time for the kids, and the parents take comfort knowing their children are in a safe environment.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to be in a facility that, obviously, safety is our priority, so we feel like we have an enclosed facility that they can’t wander out of,” Lewallen said. “But, I think the big thing for the parents would be to have their kids in a setting with other participants of similar age.”

Besides school year programs, the Boys and Girls Club of Benton County also has a summer program that includes meals.