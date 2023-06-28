BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Boys & Girls Club of Benton County received a grant to expand and upgrade their VR headsets, according to a press release.

K-MAC Enterprises, Inc. a local Taco Bell franchisee headquartered in Fayetteville, donated $23,845 to help support the more than 3,000 youth in the Benton County area, the press release states.

“Thanks to the generosity of our Taco Bell customers who participated in the Round Up program by rounding up their order total to the nearest dollar, the Taco Bell Foundation and K-MAC Enterprises are able to support the Benton County Boys & Girls Club as they provide local youth with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in life,” said CEO Tina Reagan.