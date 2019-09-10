Benton County bridge to close for month due to improvements

The best detours are Highway 264 and Colonel Myers or AR- 112 and Wager Road

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — Snavely Bridge is expected to be closed for about five months for repair.

Snavely Bridge, which crosses Osage Creek closed Monday morning, Sept. 9. The creek rises during severe weather and makes the bridge dangerous.

To keep those traveling across the bridge safe, it’s being reconstructed and reinforced with concrete walls and paving. The improvements are expected to minimize flooding, according to city officials.

The project is expected to take about five months.

Detours are encouraged. The best detours are Highway 264 and Colonel Myers or AR- 112 and Wager Road, according to city officials.