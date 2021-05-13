Benton County cancels COVID-19 vaccine clinics at fairgrounds

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton County has canceled its COVID-19 vaccine clinics at the Benton County fairgrounds due to a decline in demand, according to a post made on the county’s Facebook page.
The county says there are many locations to get a Pfizer vaccine. It recommend finding a vaccine here.
For those looking for a second shot, they can check these locations:
- Walgreens: 1311 S Walton Boulevard in Bentonville
- Walmart: 1703 E. Central Avenue in Bentonville
- Walmart: 906 SW Regional Airport Boulevard in Bentonville
- Walmart: 3510 SE 14th Street in Bentonville
- Sam’s Club: 3500 SE Club Boulevard in Bentonville
- Walgreens: 4206 W New Hope Road in Rogers
- Cornerstone Pharmacy of Bella Vista: 1 Mercy way #50 in Bella Vista
The county asks to call these locations before arriving.