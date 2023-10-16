BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Bryan Sexton announced on October 16 that he is running for prosecuting attorney for Benton County on the March 2024 ballot.

According to a press release, Sexton has been a member of the Benton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for 17 years. He was the prosecutor for 7 years in the county’s drug court and veteran’s court programs. Sexton taught officer training with the Northwest Arkansas Community College Child Advocacy Studies program to help officers investigate and combat child abuse.

“Benton County is my home and I’ve been blessed to serve its people,” said Sexton. “I want to ensure that this community remains the vibrant and growing place I love. I will lead an office that supports the efforts of our law enforcement community and protects our children and the defenseless by putting violent and sexual offenders behind bars. Nathan Smith has served with integrity and has an incredibly strong record as Prosecuting Attorney. I thank him for his service and leadership and am honored to have his endorsement. I look forward to meeting with people across our county, and I ask for your help to continue making Benton County one of the best places to live in America.”