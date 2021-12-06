Benton County circuit judge hit by vehicle while crossing street

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Benton County circuit judge was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street December 6.

At 3:53 p.m. members of the Bentonville Police Department and Bentonville Fire Department responded to the intersection of NE Second Street and NE A Street regarding a vehicle that had struck a pedestrian, according to a news release from the Bentonville Police Department.

The release says as officers and paramedics arrived on scene, they learned the pedestrian was Benton County Circuit Judge John Scott who was struck while crossing the street using a crosswalk.

Scott sustained injuries as a result of the accident and was transported by EMS to a local hospital.

He is in stable condition and his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. The accident is currently under investigation.

The release says there are no further details available at this time.