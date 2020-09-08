Benton County clerk encourages voters to request absentee ballot before deadline

This Tuesday, April 28, 2020 file photo shows Jerome Fedor, left, voting using social distancing at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections, in Cleveland, Ohio. Ohio’s elections chief says his office plans to remove about 120,000 inactive Ohio voter registrations from state voter rolls after the November election. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As requests for absentee ballots increase, the Benton County Clerk wants to make sure your vote is counted.

County Clerk Betsy Harrell said to keep these things in mind.

When requesting an absentee ballot, you must send in a signed application.

Once that is received then a ballot will be mailed out around September 19.

A voter statement will be included that will need to be filled out completely in order for your vote to be counted. Instructions on how to fill it out will be included.

The state of Arkansas is also requiring a photo ID to be sent back with your ballot. If you are not able to provide an ID there is an affidavit you can sign instead.

“It is just really important that people go ahead, get their applications is now so we can try to flatten that curve and not have everything hit us all at once in October,” she said.

You can download an application from the Benton County website.

The last day you can request a ballot to be mailed to you is October 27.