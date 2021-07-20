Benton County Committee of the Whole, Pea Ridge City Council plan to honor fallen Officer Apple

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Benton County Committee of the Whole and Pea Ridge City Council both have plans set to honor fallen Pea Ridge Officer Kevin Apple.

The Benton County Committee of the Whole looks at a resolution to honor Apple.

Apple was killed in the line of duty last month.

On July 20, Benton County Justice of the Peace Brian Armas brought two resolutions before the committee, one of which would officially recognize December 12 as 1212 Day in the county.

1212 was Apple’s badge number.

The other resolution is to rename Highway 72 in Apple’s honor.

“We want to make sure that we don’t just commemorate Officer Apple’s death, but we find a way to honor his legacy well beyond our lifetimes,” Armas said.

1212 Day was passed by the committee, and the quorum court will vote on the resolution next week.

The renaming of Highway 72 is up to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The Pea Ridge City Council also honors Apple by retiring his badge number 1212 and recognizing December 12 as Kevin Apple Remembrance Day.

“We are truly grateful for the mayor’s recognition of retiring his badge number for the existence of the Pea Ridge Police Department,” said Lt. Michael Lisenbee with the Pea Ridge Police Department. “Number 1212 will always be resonated as a hero that sacrificed himself for our community.”