Benton County continues to assess storm damage

CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton County continues to assess damage after storms brought heavy rain and caused flooding throughout the area at the end of last month.

The Arkansas Department of Emergency Management visited Cave Springs today.

The county’s hoping to receive extra funding to help uninsured homeowners.

In the meantime, they say to go ahead and pay for the repairs if you can.

“This is not an overnight fix. This process could take months to accomplish,” Director of Emergency Management of Benton County Michael Waddle said. “Collect those receipts and document along the way so when we do eventually get that state and federal inspectors coming in, they can look over your paperwork and see if you qualify.”

Last week, Benton County Judge Barry Moehring issued an emergency disaster declaration.

Judge Moehring says preliminary estimates show more than $7 million worth of damage.

