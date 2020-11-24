Benton County Courthouse expansion set to begin soon

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Work to expand the Benton County Courthouse is set to begin next month.

The $3.1 million expansion was unanimously approved by the Bentonville Planning Commission in October.

It will include a 2-story addition where a new courtroom will go for newly elected circuit court Judge Christine Horwart.

“The first floor will be a new lobby space for folks coming in out of Central Ave. to do business in the courthouse and actually have access to all four of the circuit courts that we’ll have in this building as well as the circuit clerk and probate,” said Bryan Beeson, Facilities Administrator Benton County.

The expansion should be finished by the end of 2021.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers