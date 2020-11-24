Benton County Courthouse expansion set to begin soon

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Work to expand the Benton County Courthouse is set to begin next month.

The $3.1 million expansion was unanimously approved by the Bentonville Planning Commission in October.

It will include a 2-story addition where a new courtroom will go for newly elected circuit court Judge Christine Horwart.

“The first floor will be a new lobby space for folks coming in out of Central Ave. to do business in the courthouse and actually have access to all four of the circuit courts that we’ll have in this building as well as the circuit clerk and probate,” said Bryan Beeson, Facilities Administrator Benton County.

The expansion should be finished by the end of 2021.