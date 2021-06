BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Benton County courthouse and other downtown buildings have been lit up blue in honor of fallen Pea Ridge Officer Kevin Apple.

Apple was killed on Saturday, June 26, after being hit by a vehicle at a local gas station as he attempted to stop a car that was being pursued by the Rogers Police Department.

Apple’s funeral date is set for Friday, July 2, at Cross Church in rogers.

A procession will precede the funeral.