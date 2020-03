BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton County is looking at ways to limit the number of people who come to its courthouses each day.

These are the steps it is taking to fight the COVID-19 virus.

The County has put up hand sanitizers in the main courthouse and rearranged courtrooms so individuals will no longer walk near the bench.

Heavy use areas will get additional treatment limited courtroom capacity to 100 people.